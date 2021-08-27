Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Issued By William Blair

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.63.

NYSE:AAP opened at $208.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $217.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

