Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $5.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.04. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.64 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LPI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

Shares of LPI opened at $46.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $99.26.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after buying an additional 88,591 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 1,900.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $885,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

