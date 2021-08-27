Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $186.68 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $204.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total transaction of $833,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,721,982.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

