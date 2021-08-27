Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.63. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2022 earnings at $13.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.73 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.63.

AAP opened at $208.82 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,900,000 after buying an additional 124,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

