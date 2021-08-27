Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Molson Coors Beverage in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,843 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,387 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after purchasing an additional 622,530 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 583,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 493,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.