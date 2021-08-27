Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.69). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of CARA opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $684.23 million, a PE ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 491,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after buying an additional 696,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 70,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 674,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 81,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

