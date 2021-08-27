Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CubeSmart Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of CUBE opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $30.96 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 79.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.