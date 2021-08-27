Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Energy Transfer in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of ET opened at $9.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 949,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

