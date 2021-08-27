Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for MasTec, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MasTec in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

Shares of MTZ opened at $91.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.32. MasTec has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $122.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth $204,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MasTec by 14.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in MasTec by 24.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at $445,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

