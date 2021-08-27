Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Boosted by Analyst

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.36 EPS.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PSA. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

NYSE:PSA opened at $316.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $208.19 and a twelve month high of $326.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.