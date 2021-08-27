Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.58. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,586.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Lemann bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.15 per share, with a total value of $1,007,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,295 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,954 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

