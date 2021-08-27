Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -174.87 and a beta of 1.51. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.66.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

