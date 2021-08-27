Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Issued By KeyCorp

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

NYSE BBY opened at $118.09 on Friday. Best Buy has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

