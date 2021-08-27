Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Campbell Soup Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $54.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after buying an additional 3,186,269 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 924,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,385,000 after buying an additional 643,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after buying an additional 563,048 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after buying an additional 561,916 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after buying an additional 551,575 shares during the period. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

