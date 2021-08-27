Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

NYSE JWN opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 419.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.