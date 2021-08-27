Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

NYSE JWN opened at $28.51 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $282,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 360,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $680,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

