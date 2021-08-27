Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $388.68 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

