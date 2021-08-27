Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dollar General in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.76. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.59.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $225.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.22. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

