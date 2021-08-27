Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Raised by KeyCorp

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $4.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.25.

WSM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.18.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $186.68 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $204.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.83.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,603 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $6,304,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 125,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

