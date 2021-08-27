QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $340.17

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 340.17 ($4.44) and traded as low as GBX 334.31 ($4.37). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 336 ($4.39), with a volume of 317,548 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QQ. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 340.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.56.

In related news, insider David Smith sold 79,219 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £218,644.44 ($285,660.36).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

