QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Shares Up 1.1%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.15. 5,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 719% from the average session volume of 635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QNTQY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3806 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QNTQY)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

