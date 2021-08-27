QLC Chain Achieves Market Cap of $9.57 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $9.57 million and $1.12 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00053203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00125778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00153679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,494.45 or 1.00149212 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.28 or 0.01021178 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.95 or 0.06644264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.