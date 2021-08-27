QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 284.6% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 650,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QSEP opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03. QS Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of energy efficient technologies, which assist in meeting global energy demands. It also improve the economics of oil extraction and transport and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The company was founded on February 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

