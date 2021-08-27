Quant Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Quant has a market cap of $2.38 billion and $45.36 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $196.86 or 0.00402605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

