Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $16.41 million and $56,144.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,280.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.32 or 0.06692843 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.95 or 0.01290281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.00357876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00129695 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.14 or 0.00644444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00327642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.79 or 0.00310260 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,731,642 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.