Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.48. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 19,714 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QST. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Questor Technology from C$1.80 to C$1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.71. The stock has a market cap of C$39.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.