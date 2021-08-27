QuickSwap Price Tops $612.76 on Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $200.43 million and $29.20 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for about $612.76 or 0.01288602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00052659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00121069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00153456 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,568.46 or 1.00034270 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.81 or 0.01011115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.18 or 0.06574220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.