Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Colliers Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $6.61 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

