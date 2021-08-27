Quiztok (QTCON) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.15 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Quiztok has a market cap of $28.25 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,637,506,626 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

