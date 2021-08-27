Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Price Target Increased to C$1.75 by Analysts at Cormark

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.
Shares of CVE QIS traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,135. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.45 million and a P/E ratio of -61.76. Quorum Information Technologies has a twelve month low of C$0.90 and a twelve month high of C$1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.49.
About Quorum Information Technologies
