Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Price Target Increased to C$1.75 by Analysts at Cormark

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CVE QIS traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,135. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.45 million and a P/E ratio of -61.76. Quorum Information Technologies has a twelve month low of C$0.90 and a twelve month high of C$1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.49.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

