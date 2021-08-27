QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Update

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QMCI opened at $0.19 on Friday. QuoteMedia has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuoteMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

QuoteMedia, Inc engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems.

