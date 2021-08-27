Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $640,645.87 and $14.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

