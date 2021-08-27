Rai Reflex Index 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12.38 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $59.35 million and $12.38 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00006137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00053223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00135923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.04 or 0.00153167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,942.37 or 0.99900155 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.80 or 0.00995691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.14 or 0.06499408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 19,738,445 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

