Rai Reflex Index Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $59.63 million and approximately $11.13 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.02 or 0.00006364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00124778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.85 or 0.00153728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,443.38 or 1.00112376 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.47 or 0.01020190 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.43 or 0.06641538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 19,770,714 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars.

