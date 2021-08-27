Rainicorn Price Tops $0.0437 on Major Exchanges (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $19.70 million and $160,107.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 76.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00127371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00153024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,790.64 or 0.99654953 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.90 or 0.00994491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.15 or 0.06560819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

