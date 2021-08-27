Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.31 Million

Analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will announce $726.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $657.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $807.10 million. Range Resources reported sales of $299.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

