Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Down to $20.48

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.48, but opened at $19.99. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 10,948 shares.

RANI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

