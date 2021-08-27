Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Shares Gap Down to $22.40

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $21.51. Rapid Micro Biosystems shares last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 623 shares trading hands.

RPID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($20.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($19.60). On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

