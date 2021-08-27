Rapidz (RPZX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $544,325.99

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 50.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Rapidz has a total market cap of $544,325.99 and approximately $13,547.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 62.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.81 or 0.00752818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00100114 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.