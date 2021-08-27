RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €611.89 ($719.87).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of RAA opened at €930.60 ($1,094.82) on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €856.02.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

