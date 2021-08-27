Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Up 23.1% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and $2,064.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00054054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00130711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00152407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,830.31 or 0.99463081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.63 or 0.00995293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.96 or 0.06548599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

