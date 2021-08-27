Raydium (RAY) Trading 29.5% Higher Over Last Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 44.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $621.00 million and approximately $561.99 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $10.31 or 0.00021018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00136410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00152294 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,978.61 or 0.99847670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $491.42 or 0.01001801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.65 or 0.06420872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,232,853 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.