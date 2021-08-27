Raymond James Reiterates “C$262.00” Price Target for Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) has been given a C$262.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BYD. TD Securities upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$260.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Laurentian set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$259.00.

BYD traded down C$0.21 on Friday, hitting C$244.80. 14,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,673. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$184.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$255.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$236.88.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

