Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,076 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.8% of Markston International LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $85.40. 3,572,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,249,813. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.