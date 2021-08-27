Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,820 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $62,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

