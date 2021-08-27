RChain (REV) Market Capitalization Hits $72.15 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. RChain has a total market cap of $72.15 million and approximately $320,184.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RChain has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00053144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.01 or 0.00759060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00100390 BTC.

About RChain

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 617,463,500 coins. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling RChain

