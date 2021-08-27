Realio Network (RIO) Price Tops $1.35 on Major Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002746 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and $563,263.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00135288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00152107 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,871.16 or 0.99372960 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $489.41 or 0.00995142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.05 or 0.06413341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.