Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $469.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to post $469.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $492.25 million and the lowest is $460.19 million. Realty Income posted sales of $404.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Realty Income.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.