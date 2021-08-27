Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intertape Polymer Group (ITP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intertape Polymer Group (TSE: ITP):
- 8/16/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark to C$45.00.
- 8/12/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$40.00.
- 8/12/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$39.00.
- 8/11/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/5/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.00.
- 7/2/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
TSE:ITP opened at C$30.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 18.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.30 and a 1-year high of C$32.88.
In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 9,673 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total value of C$299,598.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$985,210.61. Also, Director Gregory Yull sold 160,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.33, for a total value of C$5,012,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,016,874.88. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,936.
