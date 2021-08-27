Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intertape Polymer Group (ITP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intertape Polymer Group (TSE: ITP):

8/16/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark to C$45.00.

8/12/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$40.00.

8/12/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$39.00.

8/11/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

7/2/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:ITP opened at C$30.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 18.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.30 and a 1-year high of C$32.88.

Get Intertape Polymer Group Inc alerts:

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 9,673 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total value of C$299,598.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$985,210.61. Also, Director Gregory Yull sold 160,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.33, for a total value of C$5,012,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,016,874.88. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,936.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.