Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Surgalign (SRGA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ: SRGA) in the last few weeks:

8/12/2021 – Surgalign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

8/9/2021 – Surgalign had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Surgalign had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Surgalign had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Surgalign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

7/13/2021 – Surgalign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

SRGA stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.12. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. Research analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,735.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Terry M. Rich bought 702,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $653,749.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,396,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,130.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 788,056 shares of company stock worth $735,790. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Surgalign by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 3,119,256 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter valued at $5,755,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 361.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,961 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Surgalign by 1,422.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,353,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

